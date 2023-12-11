Everton fans demand action for Chelsea star after incident at full-time

Everton fans on social media are demanding that there is action taken against Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson for his aggressive incident at full-time over the weekend.

The Toffees continued their resurgence with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's side thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin, as Sean Dyche's side made it nine wins in 13 games in all competitions.

Goodison Park saw a very competitive game on Sunday, but it certainly wasn't an overly aggressive affair. However, following the full-time whistle, Nathan Patterson headed over to the Chelsea forward to shake his hand before Jackson reacted poorly, causing a scene as a number of players and staff from both sides were seen trying to de-escalate the incident.

Jackson stands out, however, because he has been pictured with his hand around the neck of the Scottish international - something which is clearly overstepping the mark. According to reports from the Metro, the Senegal international was then pulled away by Mauricio Pochettino and led down the tunnel by one of the Argentine’s assistants as tempers boiled over.

A similar incident was witnessed at the end of their 3-0 victory over Newcastle United last week, as Joelinton and others were seen getting involved with Jordan Pickford and others at full-time as their tempers boiled over after the final whistle, but nothing as serious as Jackson's alleged actions seemed to take place. The Goodison faithful took to social media to illustrate their point of Jackson's clear wrongdoings, with many wanting the PGMOL to step in to take action. One fan wrote: 'Should be a sending off that.' While another mentioned a similar incident after the Newcastle victory during last week: 'first Newcastle and now Chelsea- sense of entitlement means that they can't accept being outfought and beaten!'.

Everton fans spotted that five Everton players ran in to back up their team-mate from different directions, showing that the side do have a real togetherness that is putting them in good stead at the moment. With one fan saying: 'We’ve got a group of lads that fight for each other, brilliant to see. It’s been a long time since we last had it.'