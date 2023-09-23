Everton fans set to make feelings clear towards 777 Partners takeover at Brentford
777 Partners have agreed to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri.
A section of Everton fans are set to make their feelings clear towards prospective new owners 777 Partners at today's Premier League encounter at Brentford - with a banner saying the Miami-based firm are not welcome.
Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake in the club to 777, amid the Toffees suffering combined losses in excess of £400 million since 2019.
The regulatory process is already underway while Everton manager Sean Dyche has met with co-founder and managing partner Josh Wander. 777 have also provided Everton with a loan worth tens of millions of pounds to provide cash flow.
But there are portions of Evertonians sceptical about 777, who already own several clubs. They include Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, whose fans have already protested against 777 this season. 777 also own the British Basketball League and The Times reports that the competition 'faced being put into “immediate administration” unless a delayed payment of £825,000 was received'.
Everton make the trip to Brentford this evening in search of their first league win of the season - having taken just a solitary point so far. from their opening five matches. And while those who will unfurl a banner against 777 want new ownership, with the Blues narrowly avoiding relegation in the past two seasons, they believe Wander and Co. are not the right people to take the club forward.