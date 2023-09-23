A section of Everton fans will unfurl a banner towards prospective owners 777 Partners.

A section of Everton fans are set to make their feelings clear towards prospective new owners 777 Partners at today's Premier League encounter at Brentford - with a banner saying the Miami-based firm are not welcome.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake in the club to 777, amid the Toffees suffering combined losses in excess of £400 million since 2019.

The regulatory process is already underway while Everton manager Sean Dyche has met with co-founder and managing partner Josh Wander. 777 have also provided Everton with a loan worth tens of millions of pounds to provide cash flow.

But there are portions of Evertonians sceptical about 777, who already own several clubs. They include Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin, whose fans have already protested against 777 this season. 777 also own the British Basketball League and The Times reports that the competition 'faced being put into “immediate administration” unless a delayed payment of £825,000 was received'.