Everton fans have been trolling January transfer target Arnaut Danjuma after the striker rejected a move to Goodison Park in favour of Tottenham Hotspur but has barely played.

The former Villarreal forward opted for Spurs after speaking to a number of clubs in the Premier League, but has featured for just 51 minutes so far at the London club.

Everton fans feel particularly aggrieved as it is reported Danjuma had completed a medical at the club, as well as his media duties, before then making a last-minute move to Antonio Conte’s side.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Richarlison, Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura already at the club, it was always going to be difficult for the forward to upset the status quo.

At Everton, he would likely have been a key player due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury issues. His experience in Spain and the Champions League would have seen him start over the likes of Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms.

As it stands, Danjuma has been part of the matchday squad for the last 11 games at Spurs, but he’s started in none of those and has remained on the bench for six of the last seven matches.

Furthermore, upon signing he spoke about his excitement to play under Conte , but those comments have certainly aged poorly as the Italian’s future now looks in doubt after his press conference outburst last week.

Fans reacted on Twitter to poke fun at the Spurs loanee with one fan tagging him in a post with his recent appearances with the tagline - ‘Another busy weekend was it?’

Arnaut Danjuma has played jut 51 minutes for Spurs. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Another fan wrote: “When the choice is zero trophies regardless of who you pick… you pick game time. Ruined his season picking Spurs regardless of whether they beat us he can’t be enjoying sitting on the bench.”

Whereas another fan pointed towards the financial aspect of the deal: “Lives in London and is on a wedge. He didn’t move there for the football. That being said, it’s absolutely nailed on he scores against us.”

