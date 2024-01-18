Everton are said to have found a replacement for an outgoing loan player, according to reports in France.

Everton are said to have found a replacement for loan man Arnaut Danjuma, who could be on his way out of the club earlier than expected. Danjuma joined the Toffees on loan from Villarreal in the summer, but he hasn't impressed, scoring once from 10 league appearances despite having a reputation as a goal-scoring winger.

Reports in France have claimed Olympique Lyon are hot on the heels of Danjuma, keen to snap up the Dutchman as part of their bid to get out of trouble, currently sat in the relegation play-off spot in Ligue 1. Reports, as detailed by SportWitness, has claimed Lyon want to agree an option to buy with Villarreal worth a maximum of €15million, which is €10million less than Villarreal bought the winger for in 2021, though Lyon are also said to be willing to do a deal without an option to buy, taking over Everton's season-long loan deal.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

French journalist Sébastien Denis has reported that Everton wanted to ensure they found a replacement for Danjuma before allowing him to leave. He has now claimed that the Toffees have found their replacement, allowing the Danjuma deal to go ahead, but he does not specify who that new winger is. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: "Olympique Lyon are pushing again to sign Arnaut Danjuma. Talks are ongoing and the player remains keen on move as could have guaranteed game time. Pressure now on Everton to make final decision as there’s no green light yet."