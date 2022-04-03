The midfielder looked uncomfortable in the warm up and went into the dressing room early to be assessed

A late change to the Everton starting-XI as Donny van de Beek was injured in the warm up.

Frank Lampard has been forced into a last minute change for today’s Premier League game at West Ham after Donny van de Beek picked up an injury in the warm up.

Van de Beek was originally one of five changes from the 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace, coming into a midfield two alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Allan serving his one game ban for the red card against Newcastle.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Dutchman looked uncomfortable during the warm up at the London Stadium and made an early return to the dressing room where he was assessed.

And that assessment has come back with bad news as van de Beek has been deemed not fit to play and has been taken out of the squad entirely.

He is to be replaced by Mason Holgate, which could mean one of two things - either that Holgate will be asked to play in midfield or that Lampard will have to revert to a back-three at the last second.

Both options are far from ideal for Lampard and Everton who travel to London on the back of four successive Premier League defeats on the road.

They have also scored just once in their last five league games, forcing Lampard to shuffle the front four.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made use of the international break to regain full fitness and will lead the line, with Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi to link up behind him.

Richarlison hasn’t scored for Everton since their 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup - Lampard’s first game - but bagged three goals in two games for Brazil during the break.

Lampard was keen to alleviate the goalscoring pressure from Richarlison in the hope that it will help him flourish all round.