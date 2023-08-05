Everton former target set for Goodison Park visit as Youssef Chermiti wait goes on

Everton will get a close look at a striker they were keen on during the pre-season friendly.

Everton fans may be hoping to Youssef Chermiti is present at Goodison Park for today's final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Toffees host Sporting Lisbon this afternoon, which is the club that Chermiti currently represents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton are in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the striker in a deal worth an initial £12 million. Sean Dyche is keen to add to his centre-forward options and provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international suffered various injury issues over the past two campaigns.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see whether Chermiti, who scored three goals in 21 games last term, is present - whether that be watching from the stands or if he's including in the visitors' squad.

But another player who Everton were reportedly keen on will be among Sporting's ranks. Viktor Gyokores was heavily linked with a switch to the Toffees both in the January transfer window and this summer.

The Sweden international enjoyed a prolific 2022-23 season for Coventry City. In total, he plundered 21 goals and 12 assists at the Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final but suffered penalty shootout heartbreak to Luton Town.