Arnaut Danjuma of Everton is assisted by medical staff as he leaves the field injured during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on January 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees return to action for the first time in three weeks - and go in search of a first Premier League victory in 12 games.

Everton's list of available players is looking healthier, with Idrissa Gana Gueye set to return after missing the previous two matches with a groin issue. The midfielder was back in training during the Portugal camp and represented Senegal over the international break. Dyche confirmed he's expected to be available.

"Idrissa played around 70 minutes. A lot of travelling involved so he hasn't trained today but he's fit," said Dyche.

Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma has been on the sidelines for the previous seven games with ankle ligament damage. The on-loan Villarreal forward returned to team training today, although he'll need time to build up towards match fitness. Dyche added: Arnie is only just back in grass with us. He's been on the grass with us with the medical and sports science side getting fit but literally had his first training session today as a group so he'll need to make a bit of time to make sure he's right."