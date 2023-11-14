Everton forward signs new long-term contract as Kevin Thelwell explains 'very promising' deal
The former Sunderland striker has signed a contract until 2026.
Everton youngster Francis Okoronkwo has signed a new contract at Everton.
The 19-year-old joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2021 for a fee reported to be around £1 million. During the summer, he was part of Sean Dyche's squad that travelled to the French border for pre-season training. Okoronkwo featured in the second half of the 2-1 friendly victory over Swiss second-tier side Stade Nyonnais, winning the penalty which led to Neal Maupay's goal to settle matter.
This season, the teenager has been a regular for the under-21s this term, recording two goals and one assists in 11 appearances. Now he's been rewarded with a new deal that runs to the summer of 2026. Okoronkwo told evertontv: “I’m buzzing to sign this new deal. I feel at home at Everton and think I’ve been improving here ever since I arrived.
“Everton is like a family. We’re all striving towards the same goal. I just love being here. I love the lads, I love the coaches and they’re always trying to improve you every day.”
Director of football Kevin Thelwell added: “We’re delighted to have Francis extend his deal. He’s a very promising young player and he’s progressed well since joining the Club.
“As a striker, he’s really well-rounded and he’s already earned valuable experience at a young age, so we look forward to watching him continue his development at Everton.”