Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Everton attacker ‘wanted’ by Saudi Arabia as negotiations in London ‘next week’

Everton transfer news as Demarai Gray is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST

Saudi Arabia outfit Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Everton’s Demarai Gray.

Saudi clubs have been targeting several Premier League players in the summer transfer window. The trend started after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January while Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has also agreed a move to the Middle East.

N’Golo Kante has left Chelsea to join Benzema at Al Ittihad and Ruben Neves left Wolves to complete a switch to Al Hilal.

Most Popular

And according to Sky Sports, Gray is also wanted by Al Hilal. The winger joined Everton from Bayer Leverkusen for just £1.7 million in the summer of 2021.

Last season, Gray scored six goals in 36 games to help keep the Toffees in the Premier League. The newly-capped Jamaica international was a regular starter under previous managers Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard. But after Sean Dyche’s appointment as boss in January, Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi were the preferred wide options. Under Dyche, the majority of Gray’s appearances came as a makeshift striker when deputising for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And with a year remaining on his Goodison Park deal, it is suggested that he’s coveted by Al Hilal - along with three clubs from the Premier League.

Sky Sports reports that a delegation from Al Hilal will be in London next week for negotiations.

Related topics:Saudi ArabiaPremier League