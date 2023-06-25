Everton transfer news as Demarai Gray is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia outfit Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Everton’s Demarai Gray.

Saudi clubs have been targeting several Premier League players in the summer transfer window. The trend started after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January while Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has also agreed a move to the Middle East.

N’Golo Kante has left Chelsea to join Benzema at Al Ittihad and Ruben Neves left Wolves to complete a switch to Al Hilal.

And according to Sky Sports, Gray is also wanted by Al Hilal. The winger joined Everton from Bayer Leverkusen for just £1.7 million in the summer of 2021.

Last season, Gray scored six goals in 36 games to help keep the Toffees in the Premier League. The newly-capped Jamaica international was a regular starter under previous managers Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard. But after Sean Dyche’s appointment as boss in January, Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi were the preferred wide options. Under Dyche, the majority of Gray’s appearances came as a makeshift striker when deputising for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And with a year remaining on his Goodison Park deal, it is suggested that he’s coveted by Al Hilal - along with three clubs from the Premier League.

