Everton transfer news as two players are linked with departures in the January window.

Joao Virginia is exploring his options ahead of a potential Everton departure, reports suggest.

The goalkeeper has been at Goodison Park since arriving from Arsenal in 2018. But he has firmly been second-choice behind England No.1 Jordan Pickford in the Everton pecking order. Virginia has had loan spells as Reading, Sporting CP and most recently Dutch club Cambuur in the 2022-23 season.

The former Portugal international made only a second appearance of the season in last week’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. He is one of 11 members of the current squad whose deal expires in the summer and could look to move on.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Virginia is ‘exploring his options’ but Everton hold the option to extend his contract by 12 months. It is reported that Premier League and Championship clubs are interested.

Meanwhile, rumours overs Beto’s future continue to swirl. The striker has been heavily linked with a January transfer window departure having been a bit-part player under former manager Sean Dyche. Beto has started only one Premier League game this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja preferred.

The Guinea-Bissau international is reportedly wanted in Italy, with Torino named as a potential suitor. TuttoSport suggests that Dyche had given Beto the green light tor eturn to Serie A, having been signed from Udinese in the summer of 2023. However, it is suggested he is waiting to see what David Moyes’ plans are after returning as Everton boss.

It is claimed that Everton are demanding €20 million (£17 million) but Torino are willing to pay closer to €14 million (£12 million). Beto netted his eighth Everton goal when breaking the deadlock against Peterborough.

In addition, the injury to Broja - who was stretchered off in the Posh win - could change the Blues’ plans. Everton also have Youssef Chermiti sidelined with a thigh issue, having only recently recovered from a long-term foot problem. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has managed to score just two goals this term, with his last strike arriving in September, and is out of contract in the summer.

Beto was pictured in training at Finch Farm for Moyes’ first session and is expected to be involved in tonight’s clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.