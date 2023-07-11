Register
Championship side hold discussions over signing player Everton ‘are looking to offload’

Mason Holgate has been linked with Southampton and Sheffield United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

Southampton have 'held discussions' over signing Everton defender Mason Holgate.

The defender is on the fringes of things at Goodison Park, having made just nine appearances in all competitions last season. James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane are ahead in the pecking order.

Holgate is one player who Everton could look to offload and raise funds amid a precarious financial situation. Premier League new boys Sheffield United have been linked with the former West Brom loanee, who has been left at home for the Blues' pre-season training camp in Switzerland because of a minor injury.

But with Southampton preparing for life back in the Championship, the Telegraph reports that the 26-year-old is on their radar. The Saints may need additional options at the back with Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters' respective futures uncertain.

