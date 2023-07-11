Southampton have 'held discussions' over signing Everton defender Mason Holgate.

The defender is on the fringes of things at Goodison Park, having made just nine appearances in all competitions last season. James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane are ahead in the pecking order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holgate is one player who Everton could look to offload and raise funds amid a precarious financial situation. Premier League new boys Sheffield United have been linked with the former West Brom loanee, who has been left at home for the Blues' pre-season training camp in Switzerland because of a minor injury.