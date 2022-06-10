Everton get the news they were waiting for as Championship club make confirmation

Burnley have confirmed James Tarkowski will leave the club at the end of the month.
The centre-back is one of 14 players who’ll depart the Clarets after they suffered relegation to the Championship.
The likes of captain Ben Mee and ex-Everton winger Aaron Lennon will also exit Turf Moor.
Tarkowski, 29, is now rendered a free agent and is expected to complete a switch to Goodison Park.
Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his defensive options after the Blues narrowly avoided relegation in the 2021-22 season.
It’s reported that Tarkowski has already underwent a medical.
A Burnley statement said: “James Tarkowski expressed his desire earlier in the season to seek an opportunity elsewhere when his contract expires, and he will also depart after more than 200 appearances for the club.”