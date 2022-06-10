Everton get the news they were waiting for as Championship club make confirmation

James Tarkowski has officially left Burnley and is expected to complete a free transfer to Everton.

Burnley have confirmed James Tarkowski will leave the club at the end of the month.

The centre-back is one of 14 players who’ll depart the Clarets after they suffered relegation to the Championship.

The likes of captain Ben Mee and ex-Everton winger Aaron Lennon will also exit Turf Moor.

Tarkowski, 29, is now rendered a free agent and is expected to complete a switch to Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his defensive options after the Blues narrowly avoided relegation in the 2021-22 season.

It’s reported that Tarkowski has already underwent a medical.