Sean Dyche has responded to speculation over Amadou Onana's Everton future.

The midfielder has been linked with an exit in the January transfer window. Arsenal are reported admirers of Onana, while Barcelona and Manchester United have also been suggested as potential suitors.

The Belgium international only signed for Everton 18 months ago from Lille for a fee of £33.5 million. He's been a regular starter since his arrival and has recorded two goals and one assist this season.

The Toffees welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Sunday. They'll be without Idrissa Gana Gueye, who has linked up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Dyche said: "He's been heavily linked before I was here and after I've been here. It's just another story. At the end of the day, he's an Everton player. Any decisions we take on players will be us who decide them.