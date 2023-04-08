Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
12 minutes ago New McDonald’s to open despite fears of ‘pandemonium’
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth

Everton given stunning reminder of what they may have to come in just four minutes

Tom Cannon scored a double in Preston North End’s win against QPR.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 06:56 BST

Everton’s Tom Cannon’s impressive form on loan at Preston North End has continued.

The striker plundered a four-minute double in the Lilywhites’ 2-0 victory over QPR in the Championship on Good Friday.

Cannon opened the scoring in the 59th minute before firing his second on 63 minutes in the capital. After joining Preston in the January transfer window, the 20-year-old has now scored six goals in 15 appearances - with five of his strikes coming in as many games.

Most Popular

Impressively, Cannon has bagged a total of 18 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He netted 12 goals for Everton under-21s during the first half of the season, while he made two first-team outings off the bench.

Certainly, the Republic of Ireland international is having a highly productive spell at Preston ahead of a return to Goodison Park in the summer. North End are now two points and two places outside of the play-offs with six matches remaining.

Preston North EndQPR