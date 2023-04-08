Tom Cannon scored a double in Preston North End’s win against QPR.

Everton’s Tom Cannon’s impressive form on loan at Preston North End has continued.

The striker plundered a four-minute double in the Lilywhites’ 2-0 victory over QPR in the Championship on Good Friday.

Cannon opened the scoring in the 59th minute before firing his second on 63 minutes in the capital. After joining Preston in the January transfer window, the 20-year-old has now scored six goals in 15 appearances - with five of his strikes coming in as many games.

Impressively, Cannon has bagged a total of 18 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He netted 12 goals for Everton under-21s during the first half of the season, while he made two first-team outings off the bench.