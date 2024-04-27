Everton hand out full debut as two changes made against Brentford

Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Youssef Chermiti is handed a full Premier League debut as Everton could confirm Premier League safety with a victory over Brentford.

Luton Town are presently losing to Wolves meaning a victory for the Toffees over the Bees at Goodison Park will see them clear of the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Sean Dyche is without Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker delivered a magnificent goalscoring performance in the 2-0 triumph over the Toffees in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. Calvert-Lewin was struggling with illness, though, and is not in the squad.

As a result, Chermiti is given a maiden appearance from the outset since signing from Sporting CP last summer. Beto is still absent after suffering a sickening head blow in last week’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.