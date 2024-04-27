Everton hand out full debut as two changes made against Brentford

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 16:42 BST
Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Youssef Chermiti is handed a full Premier League debut as Everton could confirm Premier League safety with a victory over Brentford.

Luton Town are presently losing to Wolves meaning a victory for the Toffees over the Bees at Goodison Park will see them clear of the drop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Sean Dyche is without Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker delivered a magnificent goalscoring performance in the 2-0 triumph over the Toffees in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. Calvert-Lewin was struggling with illness, though, and is not in the squad.

As a result, Chermiti is given a maiden appearance from the outset since signing from Sporting CP last summer. Beto is still absent after suffering a sickening head blow in last week’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

That’s one of two changes, with Ashley Young starting at left-back in the place of the injured Vitalii Mykolenko.

Related topics:Brentford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.