Everton hand out full debut as two changes made against Brentford
Youssef Chermiti is handed a full Premier League debut as Everton could confirm Premier League safety with a victory over Brentford.
Luton Town are presently losing to Wolves meaning a victory for the Toffees over the Bees at Goodison Park will see them clear of the drop.
But Sean Dyche is without Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker delivered a magnificent goalscoring performance in the 2-0 triumph over the Toffees in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. Calvert-Lewin was struggling with illness, though, and is not in the squad.
As a result, Chermiti is given a maiden appearance from the outset since signing from Sporting CP last summer. Beto is still absent after suffering a sickening head blow in last week’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
That’s one of two changes, with Ashley Young starting at left-back in the place of the injured Vitalii Mykolenko.
