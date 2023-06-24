Everton handed boost as agent ‘holds meeting’ with Man Utd over summer transfer

It's not a great surprise that Jordan Pickford has once again been linked with an exit for Everton in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper has been Toffees' star performer over the past year while his spot as England's No.1 is firmly established. And as Everton have battled against Premier League relegation for the past two seasons, there have been persistent links that Pickford could depart.

Couple that with the fact that the Blues remain in a precarious financial position and that another prized asset may have to be sold to raise funds.

Manchester United are one side who have been heavily linked with a move for Pickford. David De Gea has served as the Red Devils' first-choice keeper since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011. However, the 45-cap Spain international is out of contract at Old Trafford and is looking likely to depart.

A new stopper will, therefore, be on Erik ten Hag's list of priorities. Reports have suggested that United could be ready to lodge a £45 million bid for Pickford.

While the 28-year-old is happy on Merseyside, having signed a new four-year contract in February, there will no doubt have been some fears among fans that Pickford could depart.

