Everton handed boost because of Premier League rule ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

James Tarkowski will not have to serve a suspension if he picks up a yellow card in Everton's clash against Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back has been booked nine times so far this season heading into the crunch relegation battle at Goodison Park today. His latest arrived in the chastening 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea earlier this week.

It was Tarkowski's fourth successive caution and ninth overall. But luckily for the ex-Burnley defender, he will not face a ban if yellow carded in the Forest clash. Premier League rules state that players who have been booked 10 times from his side's first 32 Premier League matches will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.