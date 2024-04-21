Everton handed boost because of Premier League rule ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
James Tarkowski will not have to serve a suspension if he picks up a yellow card in Everton's clash against Nottingham Forest.
The centre-back has been booked nine times so far this season heading into the crunch relegation battle at Goodison Park today. His latest arrived in the chastening 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea earlier this week.
It was Tarkowski's fourth successive caution and ninth overall. But luckily for the ex-Burnley defender, he will not face a ban if yellow carded in the Forest clash. Premier League rules state that players who have been booked 10 times from his side's first 32 Premier League matches will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.
Everton have now played 32 games the rule no longer applies. A win for the Toffees can see them move five points clear of the relegation zone after 18th-placed Luton Town were thrashed 5-1 by Brentford yesterday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.