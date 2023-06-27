Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton have been linked with a transfer for Tyler Adams.

It's not secret that Everton will be in the market for new signings in the summer transfer window.

After narrowly avoided Premier League relegation for the past two seasons, it is imperative that fresh faces arrive. Attacking players will be at the top of Sean Dyche's wish list given the dearth of options available to him. Last campaign, the Toffees finished the second-lowest goalscorers in the top flight as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ravaged by injuries yet again and Neal Maupay scored only once.

Yet midfield is an area that Dyche may also have to recruit. Tom Davies was offered a new contract to stay at Goodison Park. But the Everton academy graduate turned down a deal as he seeks a fresh start elsewhere.

That leaves Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner and Alex Iwobi as options although the latter has featured more out wide since Dyche's arrival.

One midfielder who Everton have been linked with is Tyler Adams. Following Leeds United's drop to the Championship, it has been suggested that several members of their squad could depart Elland Road.

One of those is Adams, who cost the Whites a fee in the region of £20 million last summer. The USA international made a total of 26 appearances for Leeds in the 2022-23 season but the drop couldn't be avoided.

According to the Daily Mail, Adams is one player who has a relegation clause in his contract - although it's not clear whether that is to depart on loan or permanently.