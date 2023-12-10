Everton handed double fitness boost for Chelsea clash but three players missing

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

James Garner returns to the Everton starting line-up for today's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Goodison Park (14.00 GMT).

Garner missed the 3-0 win over Newcastle United earlier this week because of illness. However, he's recovered and is back in the team. The midfielder replaces Seamus Coleman, who made his first appearance in seven months against Newcastle after a serious knee injury. The Toffees captain suffered a knock in the second, half, though and was replaced. It means that Ashley Young will feature at right-back in Coleman's place.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is fit enough to appear on the bench. The Belgium international hasn't been available for the previous three games because of a calf problem. Dele (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) are still unavailable.

Everton would sit a point above Chelsea in 10th spot had they not been hit with a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules. A win for the Blues, coupled with Luton losing against Man City, will see Sean Dyche's side move four points above the relegation zone.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.