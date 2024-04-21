Everton handed triple injury boost as four changes made against Nottingham Forest

Everton team to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Published 21st Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 12:34 BST
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to fitness to spearhead Everton’s attack in their crunch Premier League relegation battle against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

The striker was absent for the chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea earlier this week with a hamstring injury. But Calvert-Lewin, who has scored two games in as many appearances, has comes through training and replaces Beto up front.

That’s one of four changes Dyche makes. With Seamus Coleman absent with a groin injury, Jack Harrison comes into the line-up and Ashley Young drops to right-back.

Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye has shaken off a calf issue to return and Andre Gomes comes in with James Garner and Amadou Onana making way respectively.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Gomes, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Garner, Warrington.

