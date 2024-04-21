Everton handed triple injury boost as four changes made against Nottingham Forest
Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to fitness to spearhead Everton’s attack in their crunch Premier League relegation battle against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.
The striker was absent for the chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea earlier this week with a hamstring injury. But Calvert-Lewin, who has scored two games in as many appearances, has comes through training and replaces Beto up front.
That’s one of four changes Dyche makes. With Seamus Coleman absent with a groin injury, Jack Harrison comes into the line-up and Ashley Young drops to right-back.
Meanwhile, Idrissa Gana Gueye has shaken off a calf issue to return and Andre Gomes comes in with James Garner and Amadou Onana making way respectively.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Gomes, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Garner, Warrington.
