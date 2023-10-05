Everton handed early boost ahead of Merseyside derby against Liverpool
Everton make the trip to Anfield on Saturday 21 October.
Curtis Jones has been ruled out for Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton later this month.
The midfielder must serve a three-match suspension and will not be available for the Anfield encounter. Jones was sent off in the Reds' 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Having initially been branded a yellow card, that was subsequently changed to red following a VAR review.
Liverpool did lodge an appeal to get the decision overturned by the FA - but that was unsuccessful. As a result, he'll be banned for when Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday 21 October.
Jones has started Jurgen Klopp’s side’s previous four Premier League matches and made six appearances this season. Sean Dyche’s Everton in action when they face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The Toffees go in search of their first Goodison Park victory this term having lost 2-1 to Luton Town last time out.