Everton handed early boost ahead of Merseyside derby against Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Curtis Jones has been ruled out for Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton later this month.

The midfielder must serve a three-match suspension and will not be available for the Anfield encounter. Jones was sent off in the Reds' 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Having initially been branded a yellow card, that was subsequently changed to red following a VAR review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool did lodge an appeal to get the decision overturned by the FA - but that was unsuccessful. As a result, he'll be banned for when Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday 21 October.