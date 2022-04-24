Everton handed hammer blow ahead of Liverpool derby

Everton are into the relegation zone after Burnley’s win against Wolves.

Matej Vydra celebrates scoring for Burnley against Wolves. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton have dropped into the Premier League relegation zone ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Toffees have been pushed into the bottom three for the first time this season after Burnley beat Wolves 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Matěj Vydra notched the only goal for the Clarets, who have now taken seven points from three games after the surprise sacking of long-term manager Sean Dyche.