Everton handed huge boost for Aston Villa clash as club confirm big news

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa looks dejected after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on August 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been handed a hammer injury blow for their clash against Everton on Sunday.

Tyrone Mings was stretchered Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a knee injury.

Now the Birmingham outfit have confirmed that the centre-back will require surgery and be sidelined for a prolonged period.

A club statement said: "Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury.

"The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday. The defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process."

Posting on Twitter, Mings told of his devastation. He said: “I don’t even know where to start but to say thank you for all of your messages of support Villa fans. From the day I came here on loan I’ve given everything on the pitch, I’ll now give everything off the pitch to come back even better, whilst supporting the team.

“To the players, fans & staff connected to @NUFC I also want to say thank you. The applause, the messages & the medical support I received on the day was really appreciated."

Villa's injury list is certainly lengthy for this time of the season, with several first-team players sidelined. Emi Buendia is also sidelined for at least six months after sustaining a knee injury in training. Jacob Ramsey, Álex Moreno, Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traore and Tim Iroegbunam are also doubtful to feature against Everton.

The Toffees also made a losing start to the new campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was omitted from the match-day squad as he's not finished his rehabilitation programme, according to manager Seam Dyche.

It remains to be seen as to whether Calvert-Lewin will be involved at Villa Park.