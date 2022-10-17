Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin are injured for Newcastle United ahead of Everton’s trip to St James’ Park.

Everton return to action in the Premier League when they travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday (19.30 BST).

The Toffees head into the clash on the back of successive defeats against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard’s side lost 2-0 to Spurs at the weekend, although the Everton boss isn’t getting too downhearted. He knows there will be plenty of setbacks as the Blues aim to climb the table after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Things are looking better on the injury front for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now made two appearances off the bench as he works his way back to full fitness.

Anthony Gordon will also be available after missing the Tottenham reverse due to suspension.

On the other hand, Newcastle - who held Man United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford yesterday - will be without two key forwards.

The Magpies, who sit sixth in the table, splashed out £58 million on Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

The striker scored two goals in his opening three games but has been sidelined for the past month.

And manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Isak won’t play again until after the World Cup.

The Toon boss said after the United draw: “Alex has re-injured his thigh. It’s a very similar injury to the first one that he picked up with Sweden.

“He’s going to be out for a period of time – we probably won’t see him before the break for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to be sidelined against Everton at St James’ Park.

The forward has a hamstring problem and Newcastle are being cautious.

Howe added: “Maxi has a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be very small and would probably just be a few days out, but the problem we have is that because it’s the third time he’s done it now, we’re going to have to be very careful.”