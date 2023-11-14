Everton handed huge early boost as Man Utd could be without nine players for clash

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United lies injured during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is unsure of the extent of Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen's respective injuries with their next fixture against Everton after the international break.

The pair limped out of the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Luton Town last Saturday as Victor Lindelof's second-half header to ease the pressure on the under-fire ten Hag. United are sixth in the Premier League and are also at risk of crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage after suffering a humbling 4-3 loss to Copenhagen last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils travel Everton - who beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at the weekend - on Sunday 26 November after the season recommences following the final round of internationals this year. However, ten Hag could not give any clarity on the injuries of Hojlund, who United signed for up to £72 million, and Eriksen and if they'd be available at Goodison Park.

Now United have confirmed that Eriksen is set to be sidelined for a month while Hojlund is a huge doubt. A club statement said: "Christian has a knee injury that is set to keep him out for around a month, while striker Rasmus suffered a muscle strain. It is hoped he will return before the end of November."

United currently have several injury issues, with Casemiro (hamstring) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) absent until the new year while Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia (both knee) are long-term absentees. Johnny Evans did not feature against Luton after coming off in the Copenhagen loss, with ten Hag unsure how long the veteran defender could be unavailable for.