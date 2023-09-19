Everton handed injury boost ahead of Brenford clash as medical chief gives update

Register
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Rico Henry. Picture: AUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Rico Henry. Picture: AUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Brentford have confirmed that Rico Henry will be absent for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The left-back suffered an ACL injury in the Bees’ 1-0 loss at Newcastle United and will require surgery. It means that Henry, who is Brentford’s longest-serving player and has missed just five games since the club’s promotion to the Premier League in 2021, will not be available when Everton travel to west London on Saturday (17.30 BST).

“Rico will require surgery in the next week or so and, unfortunately, a prolonged period of recovery,” head of medical Neil Greig told Brentford’s website.

“Whilst this is disappointing, Rico has been through a similar experience in the past and is already focussed on using this as an opportunity to become fitter and stronger than before. We will support him fully throughout this process.”

Everton go in search of their first victory of the season against Brenford, having taken just one point from their opening five matches so far.

