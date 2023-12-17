Everton handed major boost for Fulham Carabao Cup quarter-final as Marco Silva gives scathing assessment
Fulham will be without a key player when they travel to Goodison Park.
Fulham will be without Raul Jiminez when they face Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park on Tuesday.
The striker was given a straight red card in the Cottagers' 3-0 loss against Newcastle United. Jiminez, who had scored three goals in his previous two appearances, flew into a wild challenge on Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff. Referee Samuel Barrott branded Jimenez a yellow card but after a VAR review, it was upgraded to a sending-off. The former Wolves marksman must serve a three-match suspension and will not be involved when Fulham travel to Everton in two days' time.
Fulham boss Marco Silva gave a scathing assessment of Barrott's display and feels he did not 'handle the pressure' at St James' Park. He said: “Disappointing afternoon. It was probably the quiet game Newcastle needed after the midweek Champions League game. It wasn’t our fault, the quiet game in the end.
“Before the red card it was a clear elbow from [Jamal] Lascelles. He knew Raul was there. The elbow out. Until the 21st minute [in] all the moments, the referee didn’t give us one foul. For Newcastle, it was a free-kick every time.
"These types of games, the referee has to have the ability to handle the pressure because always with the home crowd. The Premier League should decide [upon] a referee with the experience and ability to handle pressure. This is the best example of a referee who doesn’t have the experience to handle the pressure. Any doubt, any foul, he didn’t give one. Even the elbow in the face of Raul.”