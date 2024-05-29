Everton are keen to re-sign Jack Harrison after he spending the 2023-24 season on loan.

Everton have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Jack Harrison.

The Toffees are keen to for the winger to return to Goodison Park after spending the 2023-24 season on loan. Harrison recorded three goals and four assists in 35 appearances to ensure that Sean Dyche’s side comfortably avoided a Premier League relegation battle despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell revealed that discussions would continue over Harrison’s future after Leeds United’s campaign ended. That is now the case, with the Whites failing to return to the top flight after suffering a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last weekend.

Leeds must now cut their cloth accordingly to meet financial regulations. Last summer, Harrison was one of five players who departed on loan along with Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) Marc Roca (Real Betis), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach). Transfer clauses meant Leeds were powerless and could not cash in on sales.

And according to the Athletic, Harrison still has ‘the right to go out on loan this summer’. That means that Everton could look to sign the former Manchester City wide man on a temporary basis for successive seasons. The Blues are operating on a tight budget, with manager Dyche confessing transfer business will be like ‘juggling sand’ while Thelwell admitted player sales are required.

Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said: “Fortunately, we don’t have as many of those situations as we had last year. We also aren’t in a race against time. At this point last year, we were still 12 days away from finalising the transaction to take over the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad