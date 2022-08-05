PSG have signed Renato Sanches and could finally give Idrissa Gueye the green light to depart.

Everton are closing in on a move to re-sign Idrissa Gueye.

The Toffees are keen to bolster their midfield options for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Gueye was a huge fans’ favourite during his three years at Goodison Park between 2016-2019.

When he was sold to PSG for £30 million, supporters aplenty felt he deserved such a move.

But despite winning two Ligue 1 titles and helping the French giants reach the 2020 Champions League final, Gueye is now surplus to requirements at Park des Princes.

New manager Christophe Galtier is rebuilding his squad in a bid for PSG to finally claim a maiden European crown.

Yesterday, Renato Sanches completed a move to PSG from Lille for a reported fee of £12.5 million.

He is the second centre-midfielder to join the club during the summer transfer window along with Vitinha from Porto.

With PSG bolstering their options in the middle of the park, Gueye could now be given the green light to finally depart.

Everton start their 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea at Goodison Park tomorrow (17.30 BST).

However, Gueye, 32, would have to be registered by 12.00 BST today (Friday) in order to be available.