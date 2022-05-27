Everton are reportedly interested in James Tarkowski and could be helped by Aston Villa signing Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Everton have been handed a potential transfer boost in their reported pursuit of James Tarkowski.

The Toffees have been linked with a summer swoop for the centre-back.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tarkowski is out of contract at Burnley and is expected to become a free agent after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Telegraph has reported that Everton have offered the two-cap England international a £90,000-per-week deal to move to Goodison Park.

Aston Villa have also been linked with Tarkowski.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

However, Villa could well be out of the race for the 29-year-old if they feel they don’t need to sign another defender after swooping for Diego Carlos.

Steven Gerrard’s side have agreed a reported £26 million deal with Sevilla for the Brazilian.

Villa already have Tyrone Mings, Callum Chambers and Enzi Konsa as options, while they’ve been credited with an interest in Lille’s Sven Botman.

Carlos’ arrival at Villa Park could see Tarkowski weigh up where he believes he’ll play the most.

He’s been a virtual ever-present for Burnley in the past four seasons and will want to continue featuring week in, week out.

Everton are well stocked in defence with Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate all senior options on the books.