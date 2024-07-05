Che Adams. Picture: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Southampton striker has been linked with Everton.

Wolverhampton Wanders have pulled out of signing Everton-linked Che Adams, reports suggest.

The striker was strongly linked with a move to Molineux following the expiry of his Southampton contract. Adams helped the Saints return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as Russell Martin's side earned a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

In total, Adams scored 17 goals and registered six assists in 46 appearances. He also represented Scotland at Euro 2024 - starting each game as Steve Clarke’s side exited the tournament at the group stage.

The 27-year-old has been offered a new deal at Southampton, with manager Russell Martin wanting Adams to stay - but has still to commit his future.

Adams has been linked with Everton although Wolves appeared to be the frontrunners. Yet the arrival of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo - initially on loan that could become permanent - means that Wolves have cooled their interest in Adams, per the Express & Star.

That could potentially leave the path clear for Everton should Adams wish to depart Southampton, with his contract officially expiring on July 1. The Blues were keen on the ex-Birmingham City centre-forward last summer but he remained at St Mary's.

As things stand, Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Youssef Chermiti as their striking options. However, Calvert-Lewin has entered the final year of his Goodison Park contract and has been linked with an exit this summer. Newcastle United were keen on the England international before a deal broke down.