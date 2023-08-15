Dominic Calvert-Lewin got valuable minutes under his belt as Everton were beaten in a training match against Manchester United.

The striker featured in a 2-0 loss at the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground, per the Manchester Evening News. An own goal in the first half and a Scott McTominay strike in the second period gave the home side a win.

Now Toffees fans will be hoping that Calvert-Lewin can play a part in Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa. Everton have managed the England international cautiously over the summer given his injury problems over the past two seasons. Last term, he managed just two goals in 17 games.

Calvert-Lewin was handed just two 45-minute outings during the pre-season programme. As a result, he was omitted from Sean Dyche’s squad for the 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 season.

But the 26-year-old has a full 90 minutes under his belt and all eyes will be on as to whether he features in the clash with Villa.

Vitalii Mykolenko, who picked up a knock and miss some pre-season games, also featured. The left-back was an unused substitute against Fulham. Arnaut Danjuma came off the bench in the defeat but Dyche insisted at his post-match press conference that the forward is still searching for full match fitness following his arrival from Villarreal on a season-long loan.