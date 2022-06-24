Yerry Mina is out of contract at Everton in the summer of 2023.

Everton should cash in on Yerry Mina this summer.

That’s the verdict of Kevin Campbell as the centre-back heads into the final year of his Goodison Park contract.

Mina joined the Toffees for £27 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

And while he’s widely regarded as Everton’s best defender, the Colombia international’s injury problems have been well-documented.

The 27-year-old’s deal expires in June 2023 and there’s been much debate around whether he should be sold this summer, allowed to leave on a free in a year’s time or offered a new deal.

And speaking to Goodison News, Everton hero Campbell is certain it should be the former.

What’s been said

When asked if Mina should be offered a new contract, the ex-striker replied: “No. The time for Mina [has come]. He’s a good character and all that but just hasn’t been available enough.

“That’s been the problem, and now he’s got 12 months left.

“If it was me, what I see now, I’d cash in.

“You cash in and then you can start getting the money and shaping what the future looks like.

“Because realistically Yerry Mina isn’t going to be around too much longer at Everton.