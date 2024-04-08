Everton’s Goodison Park. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Everton have suffered a second points deduction of the season for a breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees were docked 10 points, which was reduced to six on appeal, for breaking spending rules in the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now Sean Dyche's side have been punished for being deemed not to have stuck to financial regulations last campaign - and hit with two more points following a three-day hearing last month.

After a 1-0 victory over Burnley moved Everton up to 15th in the Premier League table, they have now dropped to 16th. The Goodison Park outfit are now only two points above Luton Town in the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

A Premier League statement said: An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

“Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”