Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Sunday’s crunch Premier League relegation battle against Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees head into the Goodison Park showdown just two points above the drop zone - with Forest one place and one point below - and against the backdrop of a chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson were all forced off in the Stamford Bridge loss. Coleman (groin) came off at half-time before Branthwaite (knock) and Patterson (hamstring) limped out in the second period.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm, revealed Branthwaite has been in light training today. Everton are still waiting on Coleman but Patterson has been ruled out for the rest of the season and requires surgery. Dyche said: "[Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin] trained, we were light today but both trained light and came through it, so we hope there is no reaction to that.

"Patto will be out for the season - he will need surgery. Very unfortunate injury. We're disappointed on that one for him as much as us.

"Seamus, we're waiting on but hopefully it will calm down quickly - but touch-and-go, at best, for this weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gana Gueye were absent against Chelsea. Calvert-Lewin had a hamstring issue while Gueye had a calf complaint.