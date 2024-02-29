Everton injury news against West Ham as Sean Dyche admits three midfielders doubtful

The Toffees go in search of their first Premier League win in 10 matches, having conceded a late goal to throw away victory at Brighton last weekend.

But Everton had the good news earlier this week that their points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules from 10 to six - lifting the club five points clear of the relegation zone.

Regardless, results also need to improve to pick up on the pitch to ensure they do not slide back into a dogfight.

In the 1-1 draw at Brighton, Idrissa Gana Gueye was forced off early in the second half with a groin injury, while Lewis Dobbin was not involved because of an ankle problem.

Gueye is still being troubled by his issue, while Amadou Onana has a similar problem. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Sean Dyche said: "He's (Gueye) still settling down. Amadou got a groin thing just settling down, we will make a decision tomorrow."

Arnaut Danjuma has missed the past four games because of an ankle problem but the game comes too soon.

Andre Gomes is back training on the grass but he may also still be unavailable because of a calf problem.