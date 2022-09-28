Vitalii Mykolenko and Amadou Onana have both returned to fitness after suffering knocks.

Vitalii Mykolenko has shrugged off a knock to ensure he will be available for Everton's trip to Southampton when the Premier League returns this weekend.

The left-back has started all seven of the Toffees' games before the international break paused the season.

However, Mykolenko was forced to Ukraine's first of their three Nations League matches - a 3-0 loss against Scotland at Hampden Park.

The former Dynamo Kyiv defender revealed he suffered a knock in Everton's 1-0 defeat of West Ham United.

But that issue hasn't proven to be serious. Mykolenko has recovered to featured in Ukraine's 5-0 thrashing of Armenia before playing 90 minutes in his country's goalless draw against Scotland in Poland on Tuesday night.

Mykolenko will now return to Merseyside and should be fine to feature for Everton when they travel to Southampton on Saturday (15.00 BST).

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana should also be available.

Similar to Mykolenko, the midfielder met up with the Belgium squad carrying a minor issue he sustained against West Ham.

Onana was left on the bench for the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Wales last week.

But the summer signing from Lille - who could cost the Blues a fee of up to £33.5 million - managed to play 75 minutes for Belgium in their 1-0 loss to Holland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Everton await further news on Nathan Patterson's injury.