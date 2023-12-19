Sean Dyche has ruled out Abdoulaye Doucoure for Everton's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder was absent for the Toffees' Carabao Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss against Fulham at Goodison Park. He suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend's 2-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

Doucoure has been at the fulcrum of Dyche's side this season, scoring six goals so far and his absence was felt against Fulham. But the 30-year-old won't be ready to feature when Everton travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

Goodison boss Dyche said: "Probably not at the weekend but going forward, we're hopeful. He's super-fit, as you all know, his body seems - in my experience and his - he's a good healer so we're hopeful it settles down quickly."

Eveton were also without Vitalii Mykolenko for a second straight game while Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young have been absent. The Blues' dreams reaching the Carabao Cup final were dashed after a 1-1 draw at full-time. Everton lost the shootout 7-6, with Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye missing.