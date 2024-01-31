Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Amadou Onana could be back for Everton's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international was absent for the Toffees' 0-0 draw at Fulham last night because of a knee issue. With Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli also injury, coupled with Idrissa Gana Gueye still to return from the African Cup of Nations, James Garner was Everton's only recognised centre-midfielder at Craven Cottage.

It meant that Dwight McNeil had to operate in the position. Despite their issues, the Blues showed spirit and had chances to win the game, hitting the crossbar twice while Beto headed over from close range in stoppage-time. However, the spoils were shared and it meant that Everton dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after Luton Town's shock 4-0 win over Brighton.

Everton next face Tottenham at Goodison Park on Saturday and Onana could be back involved. The Toffees manager said: "Amadou had some fluid on his knee. We've had it checked, nothing serious but it needs calming down. He's got a chance for Saturday, we're going to have to wait and see. It's just letting it settle and giving it a chance."