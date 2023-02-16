Everton prepare to face Leeds United in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Goodison Park (15.00 GMT).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed Monday night’s loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby because of a hamstring issue.

The striker has been troubled with various issues over the past 18 months. And he’s been ruled out of the Leeds clash.

Manager Dyche said: “The root of the problem is pretty easy from a medical side of things. Now it’s just a case of time. We need to focus on the other players. Facts are facts and Dom’s not available so we need to focus on the other players.”

James Garner is back in full training but was left out of the squad against Liverpool. The summer signing from Manchester United hasn’t featured since before the World Cup in November.

Nathan Patterson has been spotted back on the grass as he recovers from a medial knee injury he suffered in a 4-1 loss to Brighton at the start of January.

The pair are set to feature for Everton under-21s against Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow night, Dyche confirmed.