Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park (15.00 GMT).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. The Toffees are trying to get to the bottom of his ongoing issues he’s had for the past 18 months.

The striker is back on the grass but yet to return to team training so will again be absent against Villa.

Everton manager Dyche said: “I think he’s building up well. He’s on the grass - he’s not with us [in full training] yet but that will come quite quickly, I think.

“Like I said, with human bodies there’s no absolute definite but our intention is to get him as fit as possible so we can hopefully break this spell of ins and outs and ups and downs with injuries.”

“That’s what we’re hoping to do, whilst also making sure we have him back as quick as possible because we want all players - not just him - available.”

Amadou Onana was forced off in the 1-0 defeat of Leeds United last weekend. The midfielder’s issue is not serious and has trained this week.

Nathan Patterson (knee) and James Garner (back) both made a playing return for the under-21s last week in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Patterson has had a minor setback so that’s delayed his comeback but Garner is in contention to make the bench.