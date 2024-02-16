Everton pair Arnaut Danjuma and Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Abdoulaye Doucoure is back in team training as Everton could be set for a big boost against Crystal Palace.

The Toffees' six-goal top scorer has been absent for 10 of the previous 11 fixtures because of two hamstring injuries. In that time, Sean Dyche's side have won just once - which was against Palace in an FA Cup third-round replay - and have subsequently dropped into the Premier League relegation zone as they await the outcome of their appeal hearing after being hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

However, Doucoure has been rubbing shoulders with the rest of his team-mates at Finch Farm in the build-up to Palace's latest visit to Goodison on Monday (20.00 GMT) and it could well mean he returns to the match-day squad. But whether the midfielder is handed an immediate start is debatable. After missing almost a month, Doucoure played 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in January in which he suffered a hamstring issue on his opposite leg, although it was first thought that he was suffering from fatigue.

The Blues will not want their talisman to break down again if they are to be in another battle at the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Ben Godfrey also trained. The defender has featured in the previous three games having spent the first of the season on the periphery of things. Godfrey was withdrawn early in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham because of cramp and came off in the 2-0 loss at Manchester City last weekend. Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele (groin) remain sidelined.