Everton injury and team news ahead of Southampton clash at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Southampton.

The Toffees head into the Goodison Park fixture sat 18th in the table. The visitors, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom and three points adrift of safety.

James Garner has been suffering with a back complaint and hasn’t played since the season restarted following the World Cup. The midfielder, signed from Man Utd in the summer, was initially ruled out until February.

Lampard says that Garner is still scheduled to be absent for the remainder of this month, having been ‘developing well’ before his setback. And despite the January transfer window open, Everton are unlikely to make any additions in the engine room.

The Everton boss said: “Jimmy Garner is due back in February. Jimmy was really developing well into the team and then got his injury. In midfield, we’re in a decent place but can always looking if we can improve. It’s more in the attacking area we want to improve for competition and needs to push the lads.”

Alex Iwobi is set to undergo a late fitness test to see if he’s available for the Southampton game. He suffered ankle ligament damage in last week’s FA Cup loss at Manchester United and had been expected to be absent for three weeks - yet could return.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not start against United as he was suffering from fatigue - but is in a good place, according to Lampard.

He said: “Dominic has had a good week. We played three games in six days so we had to be careful with that one. He’s had a good week’s training.”

Nathan Patterson (knee) is sidelined for another five weeks, while Andros Townsend continued his comeback from an ACL issue he suffered last March.

“Andros is a few weeks away,” said Lampard. “I’ll come back to you in a few weeks on that one, I don’t want to put any pressure on him.”

