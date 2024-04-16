Everton injury update on Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman - 'more serious'
Sean Dyche has provided a triple injury update after Everton’s chastening loss against Chelsea.
The Toffees suffered a 6-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge which leaves them firmly in the Premier League relegation battle. Everton were well below-par throughout the contest and found themselves four goals behind at half-time before conceding two more after the break. It leaves them two points above the drop zone with six games remaining.
And to compound their embarrassing evening, three players suffered injuries. Captain Seamus Coleman was substituted at half-time with a groin issue and was replaced by Nathan Patterson - who suffered a hamstring problem before Alfie Gilchrist bagged Chelsea’s sixth goal.
Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite came off midway through the second period although it is only minor.
Manager Dyche told evertontv: “Jarrad, we hope is minor but we’ll have to wait and see. Shea has pulled his groin, we don’t know yet. Patto looks more serious, a hamstring injury, but we’re going to have to wait and see.”
