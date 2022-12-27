Everton injury update on Yerry Mina ahead of Man City clash

Everton injury news after Yerry Mina came off in the loss to Wolves.

Yerry Mina came off in Everton’s 2-1 loss to Wolves with cramp.

The centre-back was handed a start as Conor Coady was unable to play against his parent club.

Mina’s struggled with injuries again this season but got the nod to partner James Tarkowski ahead of Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate and Michael Keane.

The Colombia international opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a fine header. But in his second Premier League appearance of the season, he was forced off in the 76th minute.

Mina’s had his well-documented injury problems during his time at Goodison Park. But Lampard said the ex-Barcelona defender suffered only cramp.