Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards has been linked with Everton in the January transfer window.

The Sporting CP winger is reportedly on the Toffees’ radar in the January transfer window. Edwards came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur but found chances limited before making the switch to Portugal. He initially joined Vitória de Guimarães in 2019 and earned himself a move to heavyweights Sporting three years later.

During his time at the Lions, Edwards has scored 24 goals in 120 appearances and helped the club win the Primeira Liga title. However, since Ruben Amorim left the Estádio José Alvalade hot seat to join Manchester United, the ex-England youth international has found chances difficult. New head coach Rui Borges has not favoured the 26-year-old.

Edwards has not featured for Sporting since 30 November - missing their previous name games and could be offloaded during the January transfer window. He has 18 months left on his current Lions contract. Journalist Jacque Talbot posted on X: “Understand Everton have inquired after Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP. 26yo has just 18 months left on his deal at the Estádio José Alvalade.”

Everton are looking to bolster their bolster their attacking options having scored just 18 goals in 21 Premier League fixtures. David Moyes ideally wants recruits who can make an instant impact and declared at his first press conference that the club required ‘elite’ players.

Edwards had limited chances at Spurs but he was highly rated by former manager Mauricio Pochettino - and said that the forward’s style reminded him of arguably the greatest footballer of time, Lionel Messi.

Pochettino said via Sky Sports: "The qualities - it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays - remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi. He's small, he's left-footed, I remember a little bit (Erik) Lamela when he was at River Plate, remember he had long hair, when he was 14, 15 years old, there is a lot of videos on YouTube that you can see, that he took the ball, didn't give a pass and shot straight away.

"He (Edwards) is a very good prospect and potentially he can be a top player, but we need to be patient and tell him that he has a lot of talent, enough talent to be a top player, a great player. But now it's how he builds his future, that's very important. And it's our responsibility to tell him."