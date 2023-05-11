It would be more prudent for Farhad Moshiri to complete a full sale of Everton rather than seek minority investment.

That is the verdict of Dr Dan Plumley, a sports finance expert speaking to LiverpoolWorld with Grosvenor Sport.

The Toffees are in a precarious financial situation, having posted losses of £44.7 million for the 2021-22 season - and combined losses for the past three financial years of £305.5 million. Everton have also been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of Premier League financial fair play rules, although the club are prepared to 'robustly defend its position'.

Majority owner Moshiri has been in talks with American-based MSP Sports Capital and 777 Partners about investing in the Blues, which would help finance the construction of the new stadium based at Bramley-Moore Dock.

However, Plumley - a senior lecturer in sport finance at Sheffield Hallam University - feels a full sale of Everton would make more sense.

Plumley said: "For me, I think full sale, but I'm not fully sure that that aligns with what he [Moshiri] wants because all the narrative we've seen has been about minority investment and him wanting to be involved.

"I just think that my reason for that is more from an overview framework of honest strategic level. Minority investments, okay. But at some point, you've got to align everybody to the same strategy and everyone's got to pull in that same direction.

"If you're looking at that, you tend to find that full takeovers where it’s kind of less people in charge and less people with ultimate control over the decision making is easier for strategy alignment and values. Now you do need investment, don't get me wrong, but I think that I would always look at that kind of as a decision-making process.