Everton have signed Idrissa Gueye on transfer deadline day but more business could be carried out.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time is ticking for Everton to complete their summer transfer business.

The window shuts at 23.00 tonight and Frank Lampard won’t be able to conduct any further deals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With little more than two hours remaining, there could still be several transfers completed at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already seen Idrissa Gueye return to the club from PSG.

Here are some of the other deals that could go through.

In - James Garner

It is a case of when and not if the midfielder will be announced after he was spotted arriving at Finch Farm earlier today.

The Toffees are closing in on sealing a deal for the midfielder from Manchester United for up to £15 million.

Garner impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season as he helped them clinch a return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

But while the 21-year-old is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, Everton will be signing a very competent player with a bright future ahead.

Out - Andre Gomes

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

With Gueye and Garner arriving, Everton are fairly well stocked in midfield.

Along with the aforementioned duo, Lampard has Amadou Onana, Alex Iwboi, Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure as options.

That means the Blues may look to offload some of their fringe players.

Gomes spent the majority of pre-season out injured and only returned to the bench in the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona midfielder is reportedly on a decent-sized wage at Goodison and getting him off the books would help balance the books.

Gomes is said to be closing in on an exit to Lille after being spotted at Liverpool Airport.

In - Ben Brereton-Diaz

Ben Brereton-Diaz. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Lampard did not rule out a new forward arriving when asked after the Leeds game.

Joao Pedro has been ruled out after committing his future to Watford, while Ajax are adamant Mohammed Kudus will not leave.

But Brereton-Diaz remains a possibility.

The Blackburn striker enjoyed a scintillating 2021-22 campaign. He plundered 22 goals for Rovers last season, while he also broke into Chile’s squad.

Rovers have turned down an approach for Fulham already as they’re keen to keep hold of Brereton-Diaz.

But every player has their price and if his value is met by Everton, he could depart Ewood Park.

Out - Lewis Warrington

The midfielder enjoyed a fine spell on loan at Tranmere Rovers during the second half of last season.

Indeed, Warrington also impressed Lampard during pre-season and he made his Everton debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last week.

But with the Blues now plenty covered in the middle of the park, it could be the right time to send Warrington out once again to continue his development.