Everton join four other teams to receive point deductions in top-flight history

Everton's 10-point deduction has hit the club hard, seeing them fall from 14th to 19th after a strong spell of form.

Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations will be the sixth time in England's top-flight history that a team has faced a points deduction.

The news broke Friday revealing that the club had been found guilty for breaching regulations from 2019-2022, but the club have announced they intend to appeal the points deduction.

It is certainly a rare charge but there are still huge questions over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, both of whom are under investigation for allegedly breaching regulations. Especially City, who have had 115 charges levelled at them. City deny the charges, the case is ongoing.

However, as it stands, only five other teams in England's top-flight history have been deducted points - and LiverpoolWorld has decided to focus on them following the Everton news.

One of only two Premier League teams to receive a deduction before Everton, Portsmouth were reprimanded for entering administration.

It resulted in a deduction of nine points at the time, but even without that, they still would have been relegated. They finished bottom with 19 points, 16 points off survival and they've languished outside of the Premier League ever since.

Although, they managed to miraculously reach the FA Cup final and lost out by a single goal to Chelsea at Wembley.

Middlesbrough - 1996/97

Middlesbrough were given a three-point deduction after postponing a Premier League match at short notice for not having enough fit players to put out a team.

Bryan Robson’s already injury-hit squad was further depleted by a virus ahead of a game against Blackburn. The day before, Boro were left with only 17 players available – three of them being goalkeepers while five were without a first-team appearance for the club, and so informed the Premier League they would have to call off the game It went onto be a decisive deduction as they were relegated by two points - which is despite reaching the finals of both the League Cup and FA Cup, which they lost.

Tottenham Hotspur - 1994/95

Prior to the start of the 1994/95 season, Spurs were docked 12 points due to financial irregularities committed several seasons earlier.

That punishment included a ban from playing in the FA Cup as well as a hefty fine of £600k. Alan Sugar was the chairman at the time and he challenged the restrictions in court and he managed to help reduce the charges, removing the points deduction and their ban on featuring in the FA Cup that season. However, the fine rose to £1.5m.

Arsenal and Manchester United 1990/91

The two rivals were both fined £50,000 each and deducted league points - Arsenal lost two points and United one - following a mass brawl between the two sides.