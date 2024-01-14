LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on October 07, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Dwight McNeil is fit enough to be included on the bench for Everton's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The winger was stretchered off with an ankle injury in the Blues' 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round last week. However, his issue is not as serious as first feared and he takes up a place among the substitutes, having been doubtful for the encounter.

Sean Dyche makes two changes from the Palace stalemate. Abdoulaye Doucoure comes straight back into the line-up after recovering from a hamstring injury. Everton's top goalscorer this season has not played in five games - with not one victory recorded in that time. Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford is back between the posts as expected after Joao Virginia was given an outing at Palace.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman keeps his spot and will become Everton's all-time Premier League appearance maker with 355 outings.

On-loan Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma keeps his spot on the left flank amid reports that Lyon are interested in signing the Dutchman this month.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, Danjuma, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.