Everton land surprise double injury boost as two changes made for Aston Villa clash
Everton team to face Aston Villa in the Premier League confirmed.
Dwight McNeil is fit enough to be included on the bench for Everton's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.
The winger was stretchered off with an ankle injury in the Blues' 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round last week. However, his issue is not as serious as first feared and he takes up a place among the substitutes, having been doubtful for the encounter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sean Dyche makes two changes from the Palace stalemate. Abdoulaye Doucoure comes straight back into the line-up after recovering from a hamstring injury. Everton's top goalscorer this season has not played in five games - with not one victory recorded in that time. Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford is back between the posts as expected after Joao Virginia was given an outing at Palace.
Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman keeps his spot and will become Everton's all-time Premier League appearance maker with 355 outings.
On-loan Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma keeps his spot on the left flank amid reports that Lyon are interested in signing the Dutchman this month.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, Danjuma, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Gomes, McNeil, Dobbin, Beto, Chermiti.